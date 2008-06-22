Algo Nuevo: June 22, 2008

Here’s the music playlist from the June 22, 2008 edition of Algo Nuevo — Something New.If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send e-mail to algonuevo@kska.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Artist Name
- Album Title
Samba pa ti
Santana
Greatest Hits
El Gancho
Little Joe Y La Familia
Greatest Hits
Indita mia
Al Hurricane Jr
Sin duda, major que nunca
Amor Eterno
Juan Gabriel
Las 30 Mejores
Suavecito
Malo
Greatest hits
Maldito amor
Chile Line Express
Maldito amor
Miradas de amor
Paisano del Valle
Miradas de amor
La puerta negra
Al Hurricane
The legend of New Mexico
Me Piden
Steve Chavez
Recuerdos
Baila esta cumbia
Selena
Anthology
Mis ojos son testigos
Showband USA
Amor
Carino Nuevo
Sunny Ozuna
30 Grandes exitos
Mi cafetal
Viento
New Mexico Superstar series
Carino
Paisano Del Valle
Miradas de amor
Madre Mia
Macho Band
Madre Mia
Mi Pecado
Fantasia Musical
La Princesita
Dime, Dime, Dime
Gonzalo
Mil Copas
Celoso
Mana
My Family Soundtrack
Las quarto Lupes
Liberty Band
Platinum 90’s
Dos Locos
Jenna
Soy del Norte
Eclipse
Mathew Martinez
Lagrimas de alegria
El Reloj
Luis Miguel
Todos los romances
Encantado
Darren Cordova
Antes de ti
Usted
Latin Express
Chicano Power
Que suerte la mia
Sparx
Con Mariachi
Juana la Cubana
Fito Olivarez
25 exitos
Zacatecas
Brazada
Ultimate Mexican Party Music
Un Ratito
Latin Image
2X1
Micaela
Mazz
15 exitos de siempre
La Misma
Mathew Martinez
Algo Nuevo
La Despedida
Mezcal
Me gustas tu
Tu retratito
Bryan Olivas
Sueno
Frijolitos Pintos
Anthony Rosas
Mi jardin de rosas
La Saporita
Liberty Band
Platinum 90’s
El Aguila Negra
Tobias Rene
Con Ganas
Las Nubes
Thee Chekkers
Oldies but goodies
Before the next teardrop falls
Little Joe Y La Familia
Before the next teardrop falls
Un dia a la vez
Bryan Olivas
Amar