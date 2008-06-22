Algo Nuevo: June 22, 2008

Here’s the music playlist from the June 22, 2008 edition of Algo Nuevo — Something New.If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send e-mail to algonuevo@kska.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

Samba pa ti

Santana

Greatest Hits

El Gancho

Little Joe Y La Familia

Greatest Hits

Indita mia

Al Hurricane Jr

Sin duda, major que nunca

Amor Eterno

Juan Gabriel

Las 30 Mejores

Suavecito

Malo

Greatest hits

Maldito amor

Chile Line Express

Maldito amor

Miradas de amor

Paisano del Valle

Miradas de amor

La puerta negra

Al Hurricane

The legend of New Mexico

Me Piden

Steve Chavez

Recuerdos

Baila esta cumbia

Selena

Anthology

Mis ojos son testigos

Showband USA

Amor

Carino Nuevo

Sunny Ozuna

30 Grandes exitos

Mi cafetal

Viento

New Mexico Superstar series

Carino

Paisano Del Valle

Miradas de amor

Madre Mia

Macho Band

Madre Mia

Mi Pecado

Fantasia Musical

La Princesita

Dime, Dime, Dime

Gonzalo

Mil Copas

Celoso

Mana

My Family Soundtrack

Las quarto Lupes

Liberty Band

Platinum 90’s

Dos Locos

Jenna

Soy del Norte

Eclipse

Mathew Martinez

Lagrimas de alegria

El Reloj

Luis Miguel

Todos los romances

Encantado

Darren Cordova

Antes de ti

Usted

Latin Express

Chicano Power

Que suerte la mia

Sparx

Con Mariachi

Juana la Cubana

Fito Olivarez

25 exitos

Zacatecas

Brazada

Ultimate Mexican Party Music

Un Ratito

Latin Image

2X1

Micaela

Mazz

15 exitos de siempre

La Misma

Mathew Martinez

Algo Nuevo

La Despedida

Mezcal

Me gustas tu

Tu retratito

Bryan Olivas

Sueno

Frijolitos Pintos

Anthony Rosas

Mi jardin de rosas

La Saporita

Liberty Band

Platinum 90’s

El Aguila Negra

Tobias Rene

Con Ganas

Las Nubes

Thee Chekkers

Oldies but goodies

Before the next teardrop falls

Little Joe Y La Familia

Before the next teardrop falls

Un dia a la vez

Bryan Olivas

Amar