AWAC Presents: Dr. Jan Agosti, Gates Foundation

Anchorage grown, Dr. Jan Agosti returns home to talk about Global Health and the Gates Foundation Approach to Global Health Inequity. As Senior Program Officer in Infectious Disease Development and Strategic Program Lead for Neglected and Other Infectious Diseases at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Agosti’s work focuses on HPV vaccines, diarrhea vaccines and neglected tropical diseases. Millions of people are dying from preventable of treatable diseases every year, she tells the audience, and there is “more spent on male pattern balding than all of these global health issues.” Agosti discusses pressing global health issues and the work the Gates Foundation has done around the globe.

Download Audio (MP3)

RECORDED: February 27, 2009 at the Hilton Anchorage

AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, March 5, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEATS: Wednesday, March 11, 2009 at 9:00 p.m.

SPEAKER:

Dr. Jan Agosti, Senior Program Officer in Infectious Disease Development and Strategic Program Lead for Neglected and Other Infectious Diseases, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

