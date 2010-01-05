CIRI Buys Eagle River Clean Up Company

A company that had its modest beginnings in Eagle River a dozen years ago and grew to more than $100 million in revenue this year was just purchased by Cook Inlet Region Incorporated or CIRI, an Alaska Native Corporation. North Wind Incorporated was started by Sylvia Medina in Eagle River in 1997 and now has its main headquarters in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The company specializes in environmental clean up work, engineering and construction for federal contracts with the department of Defense and Energy. Greg Razo is Vice President of government contracting for CIRI. He says North Wind began as an environmental remediation services company with a focus on nuclear waste.

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Download Audio (MP3)