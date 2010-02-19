Social Security Opens First Disability Office in Alaska

The Social Security administrative appeals process represents one of the largest judicial systems in the world. Most of the millions of disability benefits claims filed annually are decided at the state level, but about 750,000 claims are heard by an administrative law judge. That process has dragged for Alaskans who had filed appeals, because cases had to wait until Seattle – based judges could travel to Alaska. But Friday, all that changed, when Social Security Commissioner Michael Astrue visited Anchorage to open up Alaska’s first Disability Hearing office.

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

