Addressing Alaskans: Living With Urban Wildlife – Can We Coexist?

Photo courtesy of Larry Lewis, Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Most Alaskans agree they like seeing moose and even bears in their neighborhoods, until someone or something is harmed. According to Kenai wildlife technician, Larry Lewis there are many small steps people can make to decrease the likelihood of destruction, injury or death caused by our furry friends. From trash cans to fencing, Lewis discussed “Living With Urban Wildlife” at the Alaska Zoo, Wildlife Wednesday lecture series on March 9.
BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday March 24, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
RECORDED: Wednesday, March 9, 2011
SPEAKER: Larry Lewis, Kenai wildlife technician, Alaska Department of Fish and Game
EVENT: Alaska Zoo, Wildlife Wednesday lecture series
About
Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.
