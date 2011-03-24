Local Milk Production Bounces Back

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The loss of Alaska’s Matanuska Maid dairy at the end of 2007 devastated dairy farmers in the Matanuska Valley. Now, more than three years later, the state’s milk production has recovered from a low in 2009, when Alaska milk production dropped 17%, to rebound at the end of last year. As KSKA’s Ellen Lockyer reports, the Matanuska Creamery in Wasilla can take much of the credit for that upswing, although the plight of the dairy farmers is still far from over.

