Algo Nuevo, March 20, 2016

Here’s the Sunday, March 20th, 2016 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera — Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
——————
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
522
La Suegra Chiflada
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Emerald City Recording
506
Sabor A Mi
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Emerald City Recording
316
Aquella Hermosa Estrella
Javi Guerra
Promo
Unknown
344
Caricias Falsas
Javi Guerra
Promo
Unknown
33
Padre Querido
Brenda Ortega
Promo
Unknown
336
Popurri Cumbiamix
Bronco
Cumbiamix
Disa
923
Fantasia
Masizzo
Fantastic 4
Freddie
405
Tejano Old Skool Power Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1128
Sin Sal Ni Limon
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
314
You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling
Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
521
Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1847
Sienteme
Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution329
Mil Botellas
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
341
Besitos De Chocolate
Christian Sanchez
Sinceramente
Atlantis
254
La Novia Del Pajarillo
The Hometown Boys
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
345
Tu Ausencia Me Lastima
Shelly Lares
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
346
Quiero Ese Amor
Jay Perez
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
340
Luna Llena
Elida Reyna Y avante
20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits
Tejas
419
Adios Angelina
El Gringo
Lo Mejow De New Mexico Music 2015
Atlantis
326
Ojos De Canela
Los Compas Band
Felicidades
Unknown
338
Felicidades
Los Compas Band
Felicidades
Unknown
349
Te Amo Y Te Deseo
Str8 SHot
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
329
Suavecito Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
409
Oldies Medley
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Emerald City Studio
745
Movimiento Rico
David Mares
Groovin
Brown Soul Records
402
Eres Casado
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Hasta El Ultimo Cartucho
SJ Records
345
Mi Unico Carino
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
348
A Mover El Bote
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
332
El Playboy
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP Records
332
Que Se Te Quite
Street People
Rejuvenation
LTD Records
337
La Cartita
Jason Soto
Promo
Soto Music
252
Adelita
Bobby Madrid
Promo
Unknown
359
Cumbia Mix
Elida Reyna Y avante
Club Mix
Freddie
1615