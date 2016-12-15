Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Governor Walker’s proposed budget leaves gap of almost $900 million

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Walker’s proposed spending plan totals $10 billion for the coming year, but much of that is federal funding. The budget includes $4.3 billion for the part of the budget directly controlled by the Legislature.

Walker abandons Juneau Access Road

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

On Thursday, Dec. 15, citing the state’s multi-billion dollar financial crisis, Gov. Bill Walker announced that the state is no longer backing construction of the Juneau Access Improvements Project.

Former Anchorage man indicted in Iranian money laundering scheme

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An indictment in a bizarre international money laundering scheme was released from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Anchorage today. $1 billion that was being held in Seoul South Korea, was spirited out of the country through a scheme perpetrated by a former Anchorage man.

Alaska woman sues to block electors from voting for Trump

Associated Press

A Hillary Clinton supporter from Anchorage is suing Alaska’s three members of the Electoral College, claiming their anticipated votes for President-elect Donald Trump will violate her constitutional rights.

Assembly member flooded with threatening messages since controversy

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage Assembly member Amy Demboski is no stranger to controversy, but is alarmed by the surge of messages directed at her.

Fracking in Alaska: Who should weigh in?

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The state agency that oversees oil and gas drilling held a hearing Thursday on whether more public input is needed when a company wants to start hydraulic fracturing in Alaska. Environmental groups say this would allow more transparency, while the industry argues there are already enough rules to make sure hydraulic fracturing is safe. It’s up to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to decide who is right.

Seniors find companionship through Kenaitze program

Shahla Farzan, KBBI – Homer

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is wrapping up the first year of its new Senior Companion Program. The program pairs volunteers with fellow seniors who live on the Central Kenai Peninsula.