UAA Music and Anchorage Opera team up again

UAA Department of Music and Anchorage Opera have teamed up again under the leadership of Associate Professor Mari Hahn to present two one-act operas, Savitri by Gustav Holst and Dr. Miracle by Georges Bizet, both performing Friday, 12/16 through Sunday 12/18 in the UAA Fine Arts Building Recital Hall. Hahn, who rewrote both librettos and who directed both productions brings two of the performers, Linda Porter and Zaide Manzano to Stage Talk today.

Mari Hahn , Libretto adaptations, Music and Stage Director



, Libretto adaptations, Music and Stage Director Linda Porter , “Corva” in Dr. Miracle



, “Corva” in Dr. Miracle Zaide Manzano, “Savitri” in Savitri

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, December 16, at 2:45 p.m.

