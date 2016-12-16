Organ Donation- The Gift of Life

Eight days ago, at 3:17 PM, 30 year old Anchorage resident, Jonathan Gilbert was pronounced Brain Dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. After two days of searching for compatible recipients, a specially trained team of surgeons took him to the operating room to harvest his organs for donation. Later that night Jonathan’s Heart, Kidneys, and Liver were transplanted into waiting recipients in Washington. Jonathan’s tragic death, along with his heroic choice to be an organ donor, means that at least three other people will be given the chance to continue their lives. Please Join Host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests from LifeCenter Northwest as they explore the Organ Donation process and honor one man’s heroic choice to share the gift of life with another as his ended.

LISTEN NOW

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUEST:

LifeCenter Northwest

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 19, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 19, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Find the archive of past Line One: Your Health Connection shows here.