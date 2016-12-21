Mike Kelly funeral held

A funeral service for Mike Kelly, former Fairbanks State Legislator and Golden Valley Electric Association Chief, is being held today. The service was held at 4 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Kelly died Dec. 7 in a small plane crash south of Fairbanks.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report issued Monday said Kelly was testing his plane after the single engine aircraft had undergone maintenance. It said the technician who performed the work told investigators that he installed generators, skis, a new throttle cable and alternator on the Bellanca Citabria prior to the test flight. The technician also told investigators the aircraft’s transponder had been removed for repair prior to the flight. The NTSB report said additional testing of components of the recovered aircraft is pending.