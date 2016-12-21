Timeline extended for state takeover of Alaska LNG project

The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation is still trying to broker a deal to take over the Alaska Liquified Natural Gas project, but it will not happen by its self-imposed end-of-the-year deadline.

This is the second deadline the project has missed in trying to take over the massive $45 billion-plus Alaska LNG project.

The state has been working toward a takeover since BP, ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil balked at pursuing the project, after prices for oil and liquefied natural gas fell worldwide.

Corporation President Keith Meyer told board members on Dec. 21 that the transition agreements have taken months to finish. He said there are four things that need to be done to take over the project.

So far, AGDC has gotten the rights to all of the information developed by the project. It has also sent notice to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it will go through the permitting process alone.

But that still leaves the question of what will happen to a big chunk of land on the Kenai Peninsula. The project bought 630 acres to house a natural gas liquefaction plant at the end of the pipeline.

Additionally, the corporation has not yet taken over a Department of Energy license that would allow the state to export LNG to non-free trade agreement countries.

Meyer told the board the negotiations on those points were still in progress, but agreements would not happen until next year.