Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Oil industry prepares to fight to keep tax credits alive in 2017

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

When Governor Bill Walker released his state budget last week, the phrase “oil and gas tax credits” was notably absent from the announcement. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be a hot topic this year. Lawmakers in the new House Democratic majority say the current oil and gas tax credit structure is unsustainable, and they’re working on a bill to change it.

UPDATE: Aleutian volcano erupts

Zoe Sobel, KUCB – Unalaska

After two eruptions in as many days, scientists are closely watching a volcano in the eastern Aleutians. There’s no equipment on Bogoslof volcano, but The Alaska Volcano Observatory is keeping tabs with satellite imagery and nearby seismic monitors.

AK State Troopers say cuts may force them out of urban areas

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week Governor Bill Walker released his version of next year’s budget, and the community of Whittier contracted with its big city neighbor to the North on a deal to provide law enforcement for an Anchorage suburb. The seemingly unrelated events may shape things to come.

Outdoor rec area at Goose Creek might violate constitutional rights

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In many correctional facilities in Alaska, an enclosed room with an opening that lets in fresh air is considered outdoor space. For inmates held in protective custody at Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla, that’s their only access to outdoor recreation, which could be a violation of their constitutional rights.

Alaska, British Columbia detail transboundary mine pact

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska and British Columbia are working out details of how they will handle transboundary mine concerns. They’re figuring out how to coordinate the work of monitoring and permitting on both sides of the border.

Murkowski, Sullivan support Russian election meddling probe

Associated Press

Alaska’s Republican U.S. senators support investigating Russian meddling in this year’s presidential election.

Sullivan finds traction, moves up in Senate

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

When new members of Congress take the oath of office on Jan. 3, Sen. Dan Sullivan will give up an unsought distinction: The Alaska Republican will no longer be last in Senate seniority, No. 100 out of 100. Sullivan, counting his gains, said being on the bottom rung didn’t bother him.