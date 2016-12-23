Looking back on Alaska’s 2016

We’re at the end of 2016. It was a year of legislative fights over the budget, taxes, the permanent fund and what the fiscal future path for Alaska should look like. It was also a year when Alaska tribes were given a path to put land into trust, and the residents of Barrow voted to change its name. A 7.1 earthquake shook up Southcentral residents and a lot of other big things happened. We’ll discuss them and look ahead to 2017.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Tim Bradner – Legislative Digest and Alaska Economic Report

Dermot Cole – Alaska Dispatch News

Alaska Dispatch News Statewide callers

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.