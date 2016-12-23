Revisiting Community Skating

Paul Wheeler of Haines (brewer and owner of Haines Brewing Co., our town’s microbrewery) skating on Chilkoot Lake. Wheeler is a longtime volunteer who maintains an outdoor skating rink in the old horse arena at the Southeast Alaska State Fair fairgrounds.
Here’s an Alaska moment. It’s a weekend afternoon, you’ve been stuck indoors all day, you see that beautiful winter light in the sky, and you say, ‘let’s go skating.’ Half an hour later, you’re gliding over a frozen pond with your neighbors, getting rosy cheeks, and looking forward to hot chocolate. We’re talking about ice skating, the casual community kind, where everyone can participate and enjoy a winter day with friends. The temps have been low, the ice is great, it seemed like the perfect time to revisit this episode from 2014.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
Edwin Blair, Anchorage Skate Club, Alpine Services
Jim Renkert, Anchorage Skates, Alaska Speedskating Club
Land Cole, Denali pond hockey, 229 Parks Restaurant
Tom Morphet, Haines skater
BROADCAST: Thursday, December 29, 2016. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 05, 2016. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
