After losing his legs, Marko Cheseto sprinting toward international competition

A little more than five years ago, Marko Cheseto, a wildly successful UAA runner, stumbled into a midtown hotel lobby.

He had been outside for more than 60 hours in sub-freezing temperatures; he was suffering from severe frostbite and hypothermia, which led to the loss of both his legs below the knee.

The years since have been challenging, but the former University of Alaska Anchorage standout is now thriving.

Most mornings, Marko Cheseto can be found at The Dome – an indoor track in Anchorage – pounding down the track on a pair of high-tech prosthetic legs, with his eyes set on the World ParaAthletic Championships next year.

But Cheseto’s sights haven’t always been directed at para-athletics.

He came to Alaska from Kenya in 2008, when Cheseto joined UAA’s cross country running team, earning All-American honors and setting many school records along the way.

“Yeah, I set a lot of, you know, some records that were later destroyed, which, you know, records are there for be broken,” Cheseto said. “But, you know, it was a good career, running career in college; I enjoyed it.”

Cheseto’s running career came to a sudden halt in November 2011, when he lost both his legs beneath the knee due to frostbite.

“I was running, got stuck in the snow for 60 hours, roughly, and then when I got back, my legs were badly damaged,” Cheseto said. “They couldn’t save them.”

Cheseto said the reality of his situation didn’t immediately sink in, and the months following the loss of his legs were difficult.

“Trusting an equipment to hold you, you know, that’s a huge thing,” Cheseto said. “But, it was within a short time that I was able to start adopting it and telling myself that, you know, ‘This is how you’re gonna be for the rest of your life, you know, you have to figure out a way of liking these things; it’s not that you have an option.'”

But Cheseto’s recovery began slowly, spurred by an outpouring of support from hundreds of teammates, coaches and friends – many of whom followed his career at UAA,

And though he may be sprinting down the track now, Cheseto said while he was learning to walk on a prosthesis, his strides were unstable.

“I felt like an acrobat, you know, trying to perform some magic walking on, like, sticks,” Cheseto said.

Cheseto said it took about a month to feel comfortable walking; running comfortably took almost four years.

While the last five years have certainly not been short on challenges, Cheseto’s life has also changed dramatically for the better in many ways.

He was able to finish his Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and is close to finishing a Master’s in Engineering and Science Management.

And he met his wife, Amanda – they married three years ago.

“The only regret I have that I have with meeting her, is that I met her a little late,” Cheseto said. “I should have met her a little earlier, so I wish she would have been part of my life a little bit earlier than I met her, but still.”

The couple has three daughters – Aspen, 5, Kaamilah, 2, and Jalene, who is about 3 months old.

Cheseto said parenthood changed everything. Much of his life now revolves around his children – from adjusting to their schedules to worrying he’s giving them too much digital time.

And as an amputee, he said there have been some interesting moments – like one with his daughter, Kaamilah.

“Sometimes when I’m home and I take my legs off because I feel like, ‘Hey, I need to relieve my stumps,’ and I’m walking on my knees, she’s always following me, walking on her knees, trying to copy what a parent does,” Cheseto said. “And that teaches me something; I’m like, we, as parents, we have to be careful on what we do, because kids are always observant.”

Cheseto said his wife has given him an extraordinary amount of support, constantly encouraging and motivating him to pursue his dreams, even if that means missing a few important dates – like the birth of his youngest child, Jalene, while he was in Iowa for a race this past spring.

“And her due date was two weeks ahead, so I thought maybe this was too early and left,” Cheseto said. “But then she called me the morning before the race and said she was going to the hospital, but then she’s never held me under that. She’s always encouraging me to do what I love doing.”

That may have added a little jump to his step, because he took 3rd place in the race, and was able to qualify for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro – though he was unable to compete, due to some last-minute complications.

As he continues to pursue his aspirations of competing at the international level, Cheseto is thankful for the community he feels has given him so much.

“This is part of my self now; I have two homes now – Kenya and here in Alaska, the U.S.,” Cheseto said. “I’ve always been so grateful on the hospitality that I have received here in Alaska and in the U.S. in general.”

When he’s not working at the Boys and Girls Club of Alaska, Cheseto is traveling throughout the U.S., telling his story and turning his experiences into teachable moments for others.

But now, with the next track season closing in, he’s strapping on his sprinting legs, aiming for the World ParaAthletic Championships next summer in London.