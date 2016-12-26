Anchorage police respond to Christmas Eve double homicide

Two people were killed in a Christmas Eve double homicide in Anchorage.

Anchorage police responded to reports of a shooting with multiple victims around 4 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they discovered two victims — 32-year-old Danielle Brooks and 38-year-old Christopher Brooks.

Danielle Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. Christopher Brooks was able to exit the residence, but collapsed outside. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

According to APD, a 6-year-old child, who was in the residence during the shooting, said, “Ninjas came into my home and killed my family.”

Anchorage police say several men who knew Christopher Brooks planned to rob the home. During the robbery, APD allege Lamarkus Jayquann Mann, age 22, produced a gun and shot both victims. Mann is not in custody at this time.

Another suspect, Jaylyn Franklin, has been arrested in connection with the robbery, and is charged with Murder, Robbery, Burglary, and Tampering with Evidence.

APD is working to identify the others involved in the murders.