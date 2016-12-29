Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Anchorage to close year with 34 homicides and no clear solution

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It’s been a deadly year in Anchorage. As of Dec. 29, there have been 34 homicides, more than in any previous year on record. 2015 also saw an exceptionally high number of violent deaths. But with no one factor responsible for the surge in homicides, there’s no clear solution to the problem.

National Weather Service forecasts snow for much of Alaska

Associated Press

Southcentral Alaska including Anchorage is bracing for a predicted snowfall that could be significant.

In wake of impending snowstorm Golden Valley Electric preps for outages

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

With heavy snow and wind in the forecast, Golden Valley Electric Association in Fairbanks is bracing for power outages.

No missing people or property damage reported after avalanche scare over downtown Juneau

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

An avalanche came down Mt. Juneau yesterday. Juneau’s Emergency Programs Director Tom Mattice said there have been no reports of missing people, injuries or property damage.

Winter fire pops up in Delta Junction

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

State wildfire officials report a rare winter incident in Delta Junction. An Alaska Division of Forestry post said a 20 by 50 ft. fire was called in by passerby December 20th, who spotted the burn on trails behind the Delta High School.

Continued unrest at Bogoslof volcano

Zoe Sobel, KUCB – Unalaska

Seismic unrest continues at Bogoslof volcano. Scientists are watching the eruption around the clock — even though monitoring stations are far from the site.

Alaska village renews push for road through federal refuge

Associated Press

A remote Alaska village is renewing efforts to build a road through a national wildlife refuge so residents with medical problems will have land access to an all-weather airport.

Anchorage schools taking proactive approach to security, safety

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Incidences of gun violence at schools in the U.S. are increasingly dominating the national spotlight, raising questions about school security and what can be done to ensure the safety of students. Anchorage schools are taking a proactive approach.

State monitoring spill at Tesoro pipeline facility near Cook Inlet

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Workers at a Tesoro facility on the Kenai Peninsula are cleaning up contaminated soil and snow after more than 120 gallons of oily water spilled out of a pipeline near Cook Inlet. The company notified the state of the spill at its Kenai Pipeline Facility on Dec. 18.

Demolition begins on shuttered North Pole refinery

Associated Press

Demolition has begun on a shuttered interior Alaska refinery that once produced jet fuel, heating oil, gasoline and asphalt from North Slope oil carried in the trans-Alaska pipeline.

Galena to receive more than 1,000 acres of land from National Defense Authorization Act

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Once President Barack Obama signs the national defense authorization act into law, the City of Galena will acquire a hefty plot of public land. 1,290 acres of land where the Campion Air Force Radar Station used to be located will be conveyed to Galena for the purpose of preventing future flood damage to the City.

Clamming halted on East Cook Inlet beaches due to low razor clam numbers

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A decline in the number of mature razor clams the past several years has prompted the state Fish and Game department to curtail clamming on East Cook Inlet beaches for the foreseeable future.

Nome-based non-profit hopes to revitalize Inupiaq with ‘language nest’

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Coming to the region at the start of the new year is a “nest” project focused on Inupiaq language revitalization. A Nome-based non-profit organization called Inuusiq Inc., which started up this year, is spearheading the project.