Year-Round Bike Races

Biking is year round now, including bike racing. It’s a phenomenon that started here in Alaska and now has spread over the world. Folks are fat bike racing all over the US and in Europe. On our next show, we’re checking in on competition in our region, including the Iditarod Invitational, which helped start fat bike riding in the first place, and the Frosty Bottom, which gives every Anchorage cyclist a chance to try a race of 25 to 50 miles. At the end of the show, we’re also going to check in on Alaska’s biggest citizen bike race, the Fireweed 400, which happens in the summer on the highways around Glennallen.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUESTS:

Will Ross- Co-Race Director for the Frosty Bottom

Co-Race Director for the Frosty Bottom Katharina Merchant- Race Director for the Iditarod Invitational

Race Director for the Iditarod Invitational Ralph Comellas- Member of the board, and organizer of the Fireweed 400

