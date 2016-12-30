Two sled dogs die after vehicle collision

Two sled dogs are dead after the team of Yukon Quest and Iditarod veteran Sebastian Schnuelle was hit by a vehicle outside Fairbanks.

In a post on Dec. 29, the 2009 Quest champion said his team was struck by a vehicle traveling at “full highway speed”, while crossing Chena Hot Springs Road at night. Schnuelle said one of the dogs died shortly after the crash, and the other could not be saved by veterinarians.

Schnuelle said the accident occurred at a well-marked road crossing, with good visibility, noting that the front running three pairs of dogs were wearing LED lighted collars.

Schnuelle said the driver is a local person who is aware of the crossing. He said the driver felt bad about what happened, and that they are “working to get through this together”. He said the other dogs in the team are OK.