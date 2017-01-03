Upcoming program: Power & Privilege

When: Thursday, Jan. 19 – doors open at 6:30pm, recording starts at 7pm

Where: Alaska Public Media Studios – 3877 University Drive, Anchorage

Who: Everyone

We all have complicated identities defined by the labels we attach to ourselves and are given by others. With those intersecting categories come different levels of power and privilege, both acknowledged and denied.

How does our society’s system of privilege impact you? How can we change it to be more equitable? Those are some of the questions we’ll pursue during the next Community in Unity: Power & Privilege.

Community in Unity is Alaska Public Media’s community dialogue series. In the past it’s featured panel discussions or moderated group conversations. This time, we’re crowd-sourcing the event. Attendees will sit in a circle and have an open conversation about power and privilege. Rather than choose community members from different organizations to serve as moderators, we want you to help us set forth the parameters of the discussion.

Before we gather on Jan. 19, if you’d like to contribute, please send Community in Unity host Anne Hillman the following:

Your definitions of power and privilege.

Your questions – what do you want to know about how these influence our community

Any other information or resources you think may be valuable.

The conversation is open to everyone and sending in ideas beforehand is not necessary, just helpful.

Doors open at 6:30. The conversation starts at 7 pm and lasts about an hour.

It will be recorded for broadcast on KSKA 91.1 FM. The first airing will be 6 pm on Saturday, January 21.