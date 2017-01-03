Physics for Rockstars

Understanding physics may seem daunting, but mechanical engineer, writer and musician Christine McKinley wants you to know, its all just chaos and it should be fun. The former Anchorage resident and author of Physics for Rock Stars, will be back in her childhood city for a Science Pub at the Tap Root Public House on Sunday, Jan. 8th.

McKinley acknowledges that in the past, there has been an educational bias against girls in science, engineering and math career paths, but she told APRN’s Lori Townsend that too often, the negative pressure starts with families, as she recently found while working on a park project in Portland.

Mechanical Engineer Christine McKinley is a self described thermodynamics geek. She's the author of Physics for Rock Stars-Making the laws of the universe work for you.

She will be speaking at a Science Pub at the Tap Root Public House on Sunday, the 8th at 4 pm.