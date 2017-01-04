Change of Pace: Stories of Setting Out, Expanding Horizons, and Breaking Barriers

Arctic Entries this month brings you Change of Pace: Stories of Setting Out, Expanding Horizons, and Breaking Barriers. In the spirit of This American LifeThe Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.

SPEAKERS:
  • Eric Rodgers – Tango Yoga
  • Laura Lundell – Raw Culture
  • Chrissy Sloan – Go Get Mr. Jones!
  • Ole Fair – Shared Rebellion
  • Juan Martinez-Paredes – The High Five
  • Oscar Avellaneda-Cruz – Thirty-Three
  • Wendy Smith-Wood – Relying on a Stranger
HOSTS: Rosey Robards and Kendall Stormo 
LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE

