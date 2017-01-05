Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

At hacking hearing, Sullivan steers clear of Russia

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington. D.C.

Sen. Dan Sullivan often warns colleagues about Russia’s military threat. But at a hearing on Russia’s pre-election hacking, Sullivan didn’t discuss Russia at all.

Fairbanks air quality lawsuit successful

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Environmental groups and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have reached an agreement that settles one of two active lawsuits aimed at forcing the agency to take overdue action on Fairbanks-North Pole area air quality. Localized, but extreme wintertime episodes of fine particulate pollution due to wood and fossil fuel burning emissions have long plagued the communities. Clean air advocates see the legal action as a small win in a long-running effort to reduce pollution.

King Cove continues push for road to Cold Bay

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

When Alaska Congressman Don Young was sworn in for his 23rd term in the House of Representatives Tuesday, he quickly introduced 38 pieces of legislation. Among them was a bill to build the King Cove road.

Alaska congressional delegation looks to open ANWR for drilling under new administration

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced a bill on Thursday to open up a portion of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas drilling.

Juneau Empire publisher departs abruptly

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

There’s been more turnover at the top of Juneau’s daily newspaper. Publisher Rustan Burton has left the Juneau Empire after nearly four years at the helm.

Kake looks to have new renewable energy in form of hydro dam

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A multi-million dollar dam in Kake would make it easier to bring renewable energy to the village, which currently runs off diesel. But the definition of “renewable” isn’t the same in everyone’s book. Federal grants for hydro projects can be limited — compared to what’s available for wind and solar.

APD clarifies proper Amber Alert procedure

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On New Years Day, a carjacking and child kidnapping lead the Anchorage Police Department to almost issue an Amber Alert, a process that has dense requirements.

Alaska Airlines launches service to Havana amid uncertainty about Cuba policy

Tom Banse, Northwest News Network – Oregon

Alaska Airlines launched a daily flight Thursday morning from the West Coast to Havana. The new service comes as the Obama administration’s opening to Cuba gives way to an uncertain future.

Several upticks mar a fairly mild Alaska flu season

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

This year’s flu season is off to a mild start, though there was an uptick of cases reported nationwide and in Alaska during the last two weeks of the year.

Wrangell’s Sourdough Lodge to become assisted-living facility

Aaron Bolton, KSTK – Wrangell

Wrangell may see a new senior and assisted living facility come to fruition this year. The 16-bedroom Old Sourdough Lodge, a 36-year-old bed and breakfast, is under new ownership and is being converted to house Wrangell’s seniors.

Remote Alaska volcano erupts again in brief explosion

Associated Press

An active Alaska volcano has erupted again, this time sending a cloud of ash and ice 35,000 feet in the air.