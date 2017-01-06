Could mushrooms keep your house warm?

One Alaska scientist thinks so.

Philippe Amstislavski has been working in the lab for several years to test how mycilium—the nutrient-gathering underground network that produces mushrooms, the above-ground “fruit” we see—can become an insulating material for buildings, pipes and roads.

Under magnification, these organic root-like networks reveal a porous structure that is lightweight and filled with air—great qualities for insulating material.

Philippe and his lab crew have been cooking up different recipes by feeding white-rot mycilium (commonly found on trees in the woods

and neighborhoods of Anchorage) different nutrients. Mycelium love cellulose from the walls of plant cells and vegetable fibers. So he feeds test batches of wood chips, bran and all kind of organic detritus. Well-fed, the mycilium grow fast. In seven days they can fill test cylinders with their lightweight, air-filled shape. In fact,

they can fill any shape you put them in. Students have grown lamp shades and boot insulators.

So more on this on the next Hometown Alaska, when we meet Philippe, an associate professor of public health at the University of Alaska Anchorage and a research professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. How he got to Alaska from the polar Urals is a story itself.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUEST:

Philippe Amstislavski, scientist and researcher

