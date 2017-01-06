Ft. Lauderdale shooter lived in Anchorage

By -
A victim is taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday following a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Update: 2:11 p.m.

Anchorage FBI spokesperson Staci Feger-Pellessier confirmed that Esteban Santiago is currently an Anchorage resident. However Feger-Pellessier did not answer questions about reports that in November 2016, Santiago walked into the Anchorage FBI field office and told agents that the government had forced him to work for ISIS.

Original story:

A man believed to have been living in Anchorage opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this morning — killing five and injuring eight according to the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

26-year-old Esteban Santiago was taken into custody at the airport, allegedly after he ran out of ammunition.

Santiago was an Anchorage resident as late as last year. He also served in the Alaska Army National Guard until August 2016, according to Alaska Army National Guard spokesperson Candis Olmstead.

The Associated Press reported that Santiago’s brother, Bryan, said Santiago received psychological treatment while in Alaska.

In a Facebook post, Broward County commissioner Chip Lamarca said the suspect was a passenger on a Canadian flight with a checked gun.

However, the Canadian Embassy said the suspect did not arrive from Canada and was not on an Air Canada flight, but instead appeared to have flown from Anchorage, Alaska.

Lamarca said that once Santiago claimed his bag, he went to a restroom to load the gun and then fired on people at the airport, according to Broward County officials.

Mark Lea, a passenger who was inside the baggage terminal, told the Associated Press that, the shooter went through about three magazines before he threw the gun onto the floor and lied spread-eagle until officers came up to him.

This is a developing story. Check alaskapublic.org for updates.

SHARE
Previous articleCould mushrooms keep your house warm?
Wesley is the web editor and web producer for Alaska Public Media. He began his job as the web editor about halfway into his internship with Alaska Public Media during his senior year at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Wesley graduated in the spring of 2016 with a B.A. in Journalism and Public Communications and an economics minor. He began working full-time at Alaska Public Media a week after graduation doing everything from web posting and copy editing to audio cutting and even reporting. While at UAA, Wesley was on the Media Board, overseeing the functions of both The Northern Light - the school paper - and 88.1 KRUA - the college radio station. He also wrote several articles for the office of UAA Advancement's Green and Gold News about an economics course he attended in China. An Alaskan since 2008, Wesley was born overseas in England and has lived in Germany, Australia, Maryland and Texas. He also has family in Montreal, Canada who he visits just about every year. wearly (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8454 |About Wesley

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR