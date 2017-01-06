Sailing the Northwest Passage

On Outdoor Explorer, we’re fortunate to meet some of the world’s most amazing people, and that was especially true when Dario Schwoerer was in town to talk about his 100,000-mile sailboat voyage. It’s been a 16-year journey that included climbing the seven continents’ highest peaks from tidewater, sailing through the northwest passage, and having 5 kids along the way. Best of all, Dario is committed to improving the world he travels. On our next show we’ll hear from Dario about his amazing family, some scary moments they’ve endured, and their hopes for our planet.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Dario Schwoerer – a Swiss climatologist and international ski and mountain guide (UIAGM), experienced the fragile environment he refers to as “his office” degrading rapidly and decided to dedicate his life to educating the public on how to respect nature and protect it for future generations. Joined by his wife Sabine, they founded TOPtoTOP with the goal of being the first expedition traversing the seven seas and reaching the highest peaks on each of the seven continents, relying only on the power of nature and the human spirit.
LINKS:
- TOPtoTOP, the main page to learn about their journey and follow their path
- Donate to help their cause, and fund their teaching mission
- Story from KNOM about the Schwoerer family
