Unusual pain syndromes

Dr. Trescot is the Past President of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians. Her distinguished resume includes Directorship of Pain Fellowships at the University of Washington School of Medicine and at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Dr. Trescot has authored numerous publications on the field of Interventional Pain Management and co-authored the acclaimed Pain-Wise, a Patients Guide to Pain Management. She recently edited the textbook Peripheral Nerve Entrapments: Diagnosis and Management.