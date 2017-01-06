Unusual pain syndromes

Some people who have lost a limb continue to experience the sensation of pain from the lost limb. Others may experience a seemingly minor injury and develop severe chronic debilitating pain in the injured area. How is this possible? What is going on? Can the pain be alleviated? Our next guest is pain specialist Dr. Andrea Trescot and our topic is unusual pain syndromes.
  • Dr. Andrea Trescot is a board certified Interventional Pain Physician and Director of the Pain and Headache Centers, Alaska.
    Dr. Trescot is the Past President of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians. Her distinguished resume includes Directorship of Pain Fellowships at the University of Washington School of Medicine and at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

    Dr. Trescot has authored numerous publications on the field of Interventional Pain Management and co-authored the acclaimed Pain-Wise, a Patients Guide to Pain Management. She recently edited the textbook Peripheral Nerve Entrapments: Diagnosis and Management.

