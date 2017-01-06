Unusual pain syndromes

- Dr. Andrea Trescot is a board certified Interventional Pain Physician and Director of the Pain and Headache Centers, Alaska.
Dr. Trescot is the Past President of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians. Her distinguished resume includes Directorship of Pain Fellowships at the University of Washington School of Medicine and at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
Dr. Trescot has authored numerous publications on the field of Interventional Pain Management and co-authored the acclaimed Pain-Wise, a Patients Guide to Pain Management. She recently edited the textbook Peripheral Nerve Entrapments: Diagnosis and Management.
LINKS:
- Dr. Trescott’s website
- Link to the Inside Health podcast with a discussion of complex regional pain syndrome
- Link to the Terri Gross NPR podcast discussing phantom limb pain with V.S. Ramachandran
- Link to the September 2015 Line One podcast with Dr. Trescot on chronic pain and overuse of opioids
- A short TV news segment on a patient with complex regional pain syndrome
