Wind gusts forecast up to 80 mph into the Juneau weekend

Cold weather and high winds cause white caps and water to mist into the air Friday along Gastineau Channel as seen from the U.S. Coast Guard Juneau station. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
The ferry system has canceled the
Aurora’s sailings on Sunday, as well. Original story | 1:35 p.m.
The National Weather Service has Juneau under
a high wind warning, with gusts expected up to 80 mph through Sunday afternoon.
The peak winds are expected Friday night and Saturday.
Listen now
Sailings of the
Alaska Marine Highway System’s Fairweather and Aurora ferries have been canceled today because of high winds, heavy seas and freezing spray.
Juneau’s
urban avalanche advisory is reporting moderate avalanche danger. Natural and human triggered avalanches may be possible in wind-loaded areas. The advisory said to avoid spending time above the gates in the Behrends Neighborhood.
