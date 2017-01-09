Alaska News Nightly: January 9, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

FBI and police address Fort Lauderdale shooter’s ties to Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Law enforcement officials in Anchorage held a press conference on Saturday regarding what’s known about Esteban Santiago, the alleged shooter in Friday’s attack at the Ft. Lauderdale airport.

Savoonga residents request state help after storm devastation

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

In the final days of 2016, a storm caused wind and water damage to many buildings in Savoonga, one of two communities on St. Lawrence Island. At one point, nearly a hundred people took shelter in the school building.

How Alaska had this Trump nominee shaking

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington DC

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to head the Commerce Department, Wilbur Ross, is a billionaire investor, a specialist in distressed industries.

Alaska Economic outlook for 2017 is bleak

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Thousands of Alaskans lost their jobs in 2016. And in the forecast for 2017, it doesn’t look like the economy is going to stop shrinking anytime soon.

Lawmakers pre-file legislation in the lead up to next week’s session start

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media/KTOO – Juneau

Lawmakers couldn’t agree last year whether to permanently provide health insurance to the survivors of police officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty. Starting next week, they’ll have another chance.

Hold These Truth tells story of WWII, presents lessons for today

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Perseverance Theater production of “Hold These Truths” is playing in Anchorage this week. The one-man show tells the story of Gordon Hirabayashi and his resistance of the forced imprisonment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

Elevated avalanche concern for interior

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Recent heavy snows and high winds have created avalanche conditions in areas of the interior not normally prone to slides.

Minnesota climber gives up Mount Hunter attempt

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Lonnie Dupre (doo-PREE) has called it quits on Mt. Hunter after a harrowing experience. The Minnesota based adventurer began an attempt last week to become the first person to scale the 14 thousand 5 hundred foot Alaska Range peak alone in January.

Whale Pass votes to become a second class city

Angela Denning, KSTK – Petersburg

Whale Pass residents voted to become a second class city in an election that is wrapping up. The small community has about 50 residents on northern Prince of Wales Island.