Algo Nuevo January 08, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, January 08, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

447

 

Rancheras Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1215

 

Suavecito Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

409

 

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

429

 

Y

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

317

 

La Mula Bronca/La Mucura

Sangre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

736

 

Que Seas Feliz

Jimmy Edward

Select Trax

On the Edge Productions

411

 

Paloma Querida

Jimmy Edward

Select Trax

On the Edge Productions

508

 

Como La Flor

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

305

 

A Puros Tragos

Bob Gallarza

Select Trax

On the Edge Productions

358

 

La Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

458

 

Senor Cantinero

Cultura

Cultura 4

Cultura Productions

349

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Playinum 90’s

TMR

756

 

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

415

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

419

 

Popurri

Mariachi

Encuentro Internacional 2005

Gobierno De Jalisco

1116

 

Aire

Dynette Marie/Matthew Martinez

Completamente Tuya

DMC

353

 

El Aguila Negra

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Hasta El Ultimo Cartucho

SJ Records

400

 

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

434

I Couldn’t Leave You if I Tried

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

312

 

Ron Con Coca Cola

Louie Martinez

Sin Fronteras

LPCVM Records

432

 

Ando Que Me Lleva

Louie Martinez

Sin Fronteras

LPCVM Records

348

 

Rudy Millonario

Grupo XS

Celebrando La Vida

Zona Mex Digital

345

 

Este Amor Puro

Audie Y Zentimiento

Promo

Unknown

336

 

En El Mistico

Black Pearl Band

Los 15 Grandes 2016

El Baile Grande

334

 

Puno De Tierra

Chris Arellano

Chris Arellano

DMC

317

 

Me Enamore De Ti

Xplosivo

Promo

Unknown

406

 

Cielito Lindo

Grupo Sello

Promo

Sello Records

327

 

You’ve Lost That Lovin Feeling

Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

521

 

Sin Ti

Sunny and the Sunliners

30 Exitos Grandes

Freddie

401

 

La Biccicleta

Latin Express

Cruzin Chicano Blvd

Brown Line

348

 

Si Quieres Verme Llorar

Chelsea Chavez

Coridos

Randall Records

328

 

Yo Vendo Unos Ojos Negros

Jimmy Edward

Exitos

Unknown

300

 

Sexy Cumbia

Texas Latino

Un Nuevo Camino

New Village Records

323

 

Negro Jose

Las Compas Band

1994

Promo

403

 

Polka Dimas

A.J. Martinez

Un Nuevo Sonido

Martinez Music

312

 

Un Dia A La Vez

Bryan Olivas

Amar

BRO

321

