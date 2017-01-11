Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Arizona senator on a pork hunt targets Kodiak

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska’s congressional delegation cheered last year when the Missile Defense Agency awarded an $80 million contract to the Kodiak missile launch facility. But in the U.S. Senate this week, the contract was at the top of one Republican senator’s pork list.

Trump’s VA pick came to Alaska in 2015

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Only weeks into his new job at the VA, Dr. David Shulkin came to Alaska for a senate field hearing in Eagle River.

WIIN and NDAA make an Arctic deep draft port more likely

Tyler Stup, KNOM – Nome

Two new pieces of legislation are coming together to pave the way for a possibility of an Arctic deep draft port in the state. The Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN) and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) both contain independent sections regarding a start to the port process.

Walrus Islands designated as national historic landmark

Associated Press

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell has designated 24 U.S. sites as new national historic landmarks, including one in Alaska.

Alaska delegation looks to build road from King Cove to Cold Bay

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced legislation that would authorize construction of the single lane, non-commercial, gravel road between King Cove and the all-weather airstrip in Cold Bay.

Before and after photos of Bogoslof Island show big changes after recent eruption

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

New photos show the dramatic effect of volcanic explosions on Bogoslof Island. The Eastern Aleutian island is home to a volcano that has been erupting since mid-December. Now, the tiny island is even smaller and it’s shaped like a hook.

Extreme cold to move across Alaska in coming week

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaskans aren’t too surprised when the weather is cold…in January….but National Weather Service Climate Science manager for Alaska, Rick Thoman says we’re going to see some extreme cold move in over much of Alaska. Potentially 60 below over the western half of the state, but how far will temps drop? Thoman says…it’s complicated.

Anchorage looks to provide shelter for homeless in pending cold snap

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage social service agencies are coordinating efforts to provide safe shelter for people experiencing homelessness and strategies are already in place to deal with the upcoming extreme cold spell.

Only homeless shelter in Kodiak fights through the cold

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Francis Brother Shelter in Kodiak is the only shelter available to members of the homeless population, and therefore the only escape from the town’s recent nighttime drops in temperature.

Red Cross of Alaska opens 23 cases in Savoonga after winter storm

Margaret DeMaioribus, KNOM – Nome

23 cases have been opened by the American Red Cross of Alaska after their visit to the community of Savoonga last week.

Tanker truck spills 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel after crash near Paxson

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The driver of a diesel-fuel tanker truck lost control of his rig Monday and wrecked in a remote spot on the Richardson Highway south of Paxson, spilling some 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel. And now, officials with a Fairbanks-based trucking company and the state are trying to figure out a way to remove contaminated material from the area while allowing traffic to pass through the narrow, winding stretch of roadway.

Sitka’s Green Lake Dam back in service

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

On Jan. 7, the Green Lake dam was fully restored to service. The city is no longer using diesel fuel.

Why this Alaska glacier is surging ahead of the others?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Geologic changes typically move slow. But one glacier in Denali National Park and Preserve could be moving at a decidedly un-glacial pace. Scientists think it’s doing something only a small amount of glaciers do, an event called “surging.”

Homer students to compete in state robotics championship

Shahla Farzan, KBBI – Homer

This winter, a group of middle schoolers at West Homer Elementary are putting aside hockey sticks and skis in favor of a more unusual team sport: building robots.