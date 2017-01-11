Extreme cold to move across Alaska in coming week

Alaskans aren’t too surprised when the weather is cold…in January….but National Weather Service Climate Science manager for Alaska, Rick Thoman says we’re going to see some extreme cold move in over much of Alaska. Potentially 60 below over the western half of the state, but how far will temps drop? Thoman says…it’s complicated.

Rick Thoman is the Alaska Climate Science Manager for National Weather Service. He says it’s difficult to predict how long the frigid temps will last but five to seven days are likely. He added the Southeast panhandle will probably escape the extreme cold but could see snow, down to sea level.