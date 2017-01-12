APU skier places fourth as national cross country championship comes to close

The U.S. national cross country ski championships wrapped up in Utah today, with an abbreviated skate technique sprint competition. The race consisted of a single time trail over a 1.3-kilometer course at the 2002 Olympic venue at Soldier Hollow.

Canadians swept the men’s podium with Alaska Pacific University team racer, and former UAF Nanook, Logan Hanneman, was a close 4th. Other top Alaska finishers included APU teammates Reese Hanneman and David Norris, in 9th and 14th respectively.

Top Alaskans in the women’s race were also APU skiers. Chelsea Holmes finished 6th, Jessica Yeaton was 10th and Becca Rorabaugh came in 13th.

Alaskans posted numerous top ten results during this week’s competitions, which are used to help select athletes for upcoming international competitions, including world championships.