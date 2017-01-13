Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

ConocoPhillips’ big new find on the North Slope could help replenish pipeline

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

On Jan. 13, ConocoPhillips announced a major oil find in the National Petroleum-Reserve Alaska (NPR-A). The company is calling it the Willow Discovery. Experts say coupled with several other recent big discoveries in the region, it could portend a new wave of oil development on the North Slope. If developed, it could go a long ways toward replenishing the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

Alaska’s warming waters could slow coral growth, impacting fish

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said warming ocean temperatures, due to climate change, could slow the growth of some Alaska coral. In a study released Thursday, scientists warned about the potential impact to fish, which take refuge in thickets of coral.

Alaska Pioneer Homes escape state budget cuts, for now

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

When the Alaska Legislature convenes later this month, it will consider a budget that makes no further cuts to Alaska’s Pioneer Homes. Final decisions are months away.

CB 300 kicks off mushing season

Molly Rettig, KUAC – Fairbanks

The season’s first big test for dog mushers is happening this weekend.

Board of Game approves Kenai wolf control program

Shahla Farzan, KBBI – Homer

The Alaska Board of Game reauthorized a proposal to reduce the Kenai Peninsula wolf population on Jan. 9. It aims to increase the region’s annual moose harvest by reducing the number of predators.

Fairbanks Assembly backs code enforcement

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor has a green light actively enforce land use ordinances. The Assembly passed a resolution targeting neighborhood junk yards. The resolution sparked intense assembly debate.

AK: Club Baby Seal provides new artistic outlet in Juneau

Scott Burton, KTOO – Juneau

A new Juneau-based comedy troupe called Club Baby Seal is gaining momentum in the capital city.

49 Voices: John Borg of Eagle

Jennifer Pemberton, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

This week on 49 Voices, we’re doing something a little different. John Borg was the mayor and postmaster of Eagle, Alaska, in 1976 when author John McPhee came through to research for his best-selling book Coming into the Country. For 40 years now, readers come into Eagle every summer asking about the characters they met in the book. John Borg shared his thoughts with Alaska’s Energy Desk about what it’s like to host these literary tourists