Anchorage Symphony goes to the movies

The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Conductor/Maestro Randy Fleischer, brings back its annual collaboration between music and film as it performs the original soundtracks to two of Charlie Chaplin’s more popular films, The Kid and The Idle Class while the films are shown. Fleischer and Education Coordinator Susan Windgrove-Reed come by Stage Talk to give some background on Chaplin and how Fleischer works to combine the music with the films during the showings. Both films, along with the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra perform Saturday at 8pm in the Atwood Concert Hall.
- Randy Fleischer, Conductor/Maestro, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra
- Susan Windgrove-Reed, Education Consultant, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, January 13, at 2:45 p.m.
