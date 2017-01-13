Avalanche equipment and rescue

Everyone knows that winter backcountry travelers need to know how to avoid avalanches, how to prepare for them, and what to do if someone is caught in one. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we talk to experts about the right gear and how to use it, including the new technology and how it works. We’ll also get a step-by-step scenario of what an avalanche recovery is like and what you should do in that terrible event.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Rick Roth- Specalist on avalanche equipment at Alaska Mountaineering and Hiking
- Mat Brunton- Founder, Director, Primary Avalanche Specialist
- Eeva Latosuo- Associate Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University
LINKS:
- Anchorage Avalanche Center, providing snow, weather and avalanche info. for Chugach State Park
- Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center
- Alaska Avalanche School Level 1 course
- Cherry Bowl video series from Avalanche Canada – A MUST WATCH –
