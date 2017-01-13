Avalanche equipment and rescue

Skiers alerted each other to high-risk avalanche conditions in Hatcher Pass over a social media group. Photo: Alaska Backcountry Ski Addiction Facebook group.

Everyone knows that winter backcountry travelers need to know how to avoid avalanches, how to prepare for them, and what to do if someone is caught in one. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we talk to experts about the right gear and how to use it, including the new technology and how it works. We’ll also get a step-by-step scenario of what an avalanche recovery is like and what you should do in that terrible event. 

 

Photo compilation courtesy: Anchorage Avalanche Center

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:  

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 19, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, January 26, 2017. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

