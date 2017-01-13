March for women’s rights

Women started the idea as a protest, but a march in Washington DC planned for the day after the presidential inauguration has grown into something much larger. Now it’s being called a march for human rights and raising awareness of a broad range of concerns from affordable housing to health care to immigration.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Various Alaska Organizers – TBA

Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

