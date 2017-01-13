Toxic Anger Part 2- The causes, costs, and solutions

Anger is a natural and necessary human emotion that serves to activate and protect us in times of danger. Uncontrolled anger however, can act as a very destructive force in relationships and has a negative impact on emotional and physical health. Learning to control unhealthy anger is an important part of emotional growth and allows for the development of intimate and trusting relationships with the people in our lives. On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, clinical psychologist, Dr. Bruce Pemberton returns to Line One for a deeper look at Toxic Anger and it’s impact on our lives.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUEST:

Dr. Bruce Pemberton, Ed.D

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 16, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Find the archive of past Line One: Your Health Connection shows here.