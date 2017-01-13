Traveling Music 1-22-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

1-22-17

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Midnight Wander (instrumental)

Mean Lids / Matt Turino

Kalyx

meanlids.com

4:04

Well for Zoe

Karine Polwart and Tim O’Brien / Karine Polwart

Wells for Zoe

Compass

3:33

Music in your Eyes

Stan Rogers / Willie P. Bennett

From Coffee House to Concert Hall

Fogarty’s Cove

4:40

Eveline

Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan

Cathie Ryan

Shanachie

4:10

Tears for Lot’s Wife

Karine Polwart / Karine Polwart

Traces

karinepolwart.com

4:01

No Telling

(announced as No Half Measures)

Niamh Parsons / Linda Thompson

The Old Simplicity

Green Linnett

4:58

The Wonderful Sea Voyage of Holy St. Brendan (instrumental)

Alison Brown Quartet with John Doyle and Eamonn Coyne / Alison Brown, Gary West

Wells for Zoe

Compass

6:05

No Half Measures, The Song of the Drinking Man’s Wife

Niamh Parsons / Alistair Hulett

The Old Simplicity

Green Linnett

3:52

It’s a Long Road that has No Turn

Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan

Cathie Ryan

Shanachie

3:55

Evangeline

Stan Rogers / Stan Rogers

From Coffee House to Concert Hall

Fogarty’s Cove

2:40

We’re All Leaving

Karine Polwart / Karine Polwart

Traces

karinepolwart.com

White Dress

Cathie Ryan / Dave Swarbrick, Ralph McTell

Cathie Ryan

Shanachie

3:23

The Briar and the Rose

Niamh Parsons and the Loose Connections / Tom Waits

Loosen Up

Green Linnet

3:22

The Road to Corrandulla (The Lachaber Badger, The Road to Corrandulla) instrumentals

Sharon Shannon, Frankie Gavin, Michael McGoldrick, Jim Murray / Fred Morrison, Michael McGoldrick

Tunes

Compass

4:33