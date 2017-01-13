Traveling Music 1-22-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
1-22-17
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Midnight Wander (instrumental)
Mean Lids / Matt Turino
Kalyx
meanlids.com
4:04
Well for Zoe
Karine Polwart and Tim O’Brien / Karine Polwart
Wells for Zoe
Compass
3:33
Music in your Eyes
Stan Rogers / Willie P. Bennett
From Coffee House to Concert Hall
Fogarty’s Cove
4:40
Eveline
Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan
Cathie Ryan
Shanachie
4:10
Tears for Lot’s Wife
Karine Polwart / Karine Polwart
Traces
karinepolwart.com
4:01
No Telling
(announced as No Half Measures)
Niamh Parsons / Linda Thompson
The Old Simplicity
Green Linnett
4:58
The Wonderful Sea Voyage of Holy St. Brendan (instrumental)
Alison Brown Quartet with John Doyle and Eamonn Coyne / Alison Brown, Gary West
Wells for Zoe
Compass
6:05
No Half Measures, The Song of the Drinking Man’s Wife
Niamh Parsons / Alistair Hulett
The Old Simplicity
Green Linnett
3:52
It’s a Long Road that has No Turn
Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan
Cathie Ryan
Shanachie
3:55
Evangeline
Stan Rogers / Stan Rogers
From Coffee House to Concert Hall
Fogarty’s Cove
2:40
We’re All Leaving
Karine Polwart / Karine Polwart
Traces
karinepolwart.com
White Dress
Cathie Ryan / Dave Swarbrick, Ralph McTell
Cathie Ryan
Shanachie
3:23
The Briar and the Rose
Niamh Parsons and the Loose Connections / Tom Waits
Loosen Up
Green Linnet
3:22
The Road to Corrandulla (The Lachaber Badger, The Road to Corrandulla) instrumentals
Sharon Shannon, Frankie Gavin, Michael McGoldrick, Jim Murray / Fred Morrison, Michael McGoldrick
Tunes
Compass
4:33