Night Music: January 14, 2017

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unkown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Funky Straight

Derrick Gardner

a ride to the other side

OWL 00121

7:41

a ride to the other side

Derrick Gardner

a ride to the other side

OWL 00121

8:15

He Comes From The North

Jan Garbarek

Legend of the Seven Dreams

ECM Records radio edits

5:12

Send Word

Jan Garbarek

Legend of the Seven Dreams

ECM Records radio edits

5:31

Eric’s Gale

Eric Gale

In a Jazz Tradition

EMARCY 83 369-2

6:14

Loose Change

Eric Gale / Carter

In a Jazz Tradition

EMARCY 83 369-2

7:37

Delfeayo’s Dilemma

Kenny Garrett / Marsalis

Trio Logy

Warner 9 45731-2

5:40

Night and Day

Kenny Garrett / Porter

Trio Logy

Warner 9 45731-2

6:56

9:00 – 10:00

The Millennium Bomb

Andy Milne’s Cosmic Dapp Theory

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:56

Another Place and Time

Chris Bellamy

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:46

More Than All Night

Claudia Mace

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:55

Eljim Latte

Harron Evoria

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:48

After The Lights Go Down Low

Lemuel West / White & Lovett

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:23

Embraceable You

Mick & Terri Dennis / Gershwin

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:40

Angel Wants Out Of Heaven

Patrick Arena & Andy Monroe

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:37

Watch Me Dance

Clara Landau

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:10

It’s Been A Long. Long Time

Debby White – Gentle Reflections / Leonard

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:09

Tom’s Three Minute Single

The Kingdom of Leisure

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:00

Some Minor Changes

Not To Scale

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

1:58

Won’t You Come Home Bill Bailey?

Academy of St. Boatwright on the Lake

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:22

Nguzo Szaba

Kwelismith

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

1:41

Sometimes I Wonder

Myra with The Moonlight Mirror Orchestra / Rossen

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:03

Blue Blaze

Robert Jospe

Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:05