Night Music: January 14, 2017

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unkown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Funky Straight
Derrick Gardner
a ride to the other side
OWL 00121
7:41
a ride to the other side
Derrick Gardner
a ride to the other side
OWL 00121
8:15
He Comes From The North
Jan Garbarek
Legend of the Seven Dreams
ECM Records radio edits
5:12
Send Word
Jan Garbarek
Legend of the Seven Dreams
ECM Records radio edits
5:31
Eric’s Gale
Eric Gale
In a Jazz Tradition
EMARCY 83 369-2
6:14
Loose Change
Eric Gale / Carter
In a Jazz Tradition
EMARCY 83 369-2
7:37
Delfeayo’s Dilemma
Kenny Garrett / Marsalis
Trio Logy
Warner 9 45731-2
5:40
Night and Day
Kenny Garrett / Porter
Trio Logy
Warner 9 45731-2
6:56
9:00 – 10:00
The Millennium Bomb
Andy Milne’s Cosmic Dapp Theory
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:56
Another Place and Time
Chris Bellamy
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:46
More Than All Night
Claudia Mace
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
2:55
Eljim Latte
Harron Evoria
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:48
After The Lights Go Down Low
Lemuel West / White & Lovett
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:23
Embraceable You
Mick & Terri Dennis / Gershwin
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
2:40
Angel Wants Out Of Heaven
Patrick Arena & Andy Monroe
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:37
Watch Me Dance
Clara Landau
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:10
It’s Been A Long. Long Time
Debby White – Gentle Reflections / Leonard
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
2:09
Tom’s Three Minute Single
The Kingdom of Leisure
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:00
Some Minor Changes
Not To Scale
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
1:58
Won’t You Come Home Bill Bailey?
Academy of St. Boatwright on the Lake
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
2:22
Nguzo Szaba
Kwelismith
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
1:41
Sometimes I Wonder
Myra with The Moonlight Mirror Orchestra / Rossen
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:03
Blue Blaze
Robert Jospe
Oasis Jazz Vol. 3 Disk 2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:05