Algo Nuevo January 15, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, January 15, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith Records
522
Se Lo Dejo A Dios
Canonazo
Canonazo
Deja Vu Music
316
No Me Amenaces
Ruben Ramos & the Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
311
Vuela Paloma
Marcos Orosco
Promo
OroMar
346
Si No Me Quieres No Me Martirices
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
329
Me Tiene Loca
Sparx
Los 15 Grandes 2016
El Baile Grande
258
Situaction Dificil
Grupo Sello
Promo
Unknown
341
281 CUmbia Slam
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
340
Quiero Entregarme A Ti
Yvonne Y Fuego
Promo
Revilla Production
327
Caminos Chuecos
Johnny Martinez Y Bravo
Promo
Unknown
340
Suavecito Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
402
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1513
Mucho Corazon
La Fuerza
Pura Fuerza
Maracas Music
417
Si Tu Supieras
Rumores
Tejano Swing
R Productions
351
You Don’t Know Me
La Fuerza
Pura Fuerza
Maracas Music
259
Rancheras Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1214
El Gallo Celoso
Sangre Joven
Fierce
SJ Records
321
Las Hijas De Don Simon
Sangre Joven
Fierce
SJ Records
348
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
442
La Madrugada Medley
New Variety Band
Last Call
GSM DIscos
455
Mi Tesoro
New Variety Band
Last Call
GSM DIscos
323
Ritmao De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
429
Corazon De Piedra
Avizo
The Power of Friends
Powerhouse
331
Lo Mucho Que Te Quiero
Latin Experss
Cruizin Chicano Blvd
Brown Line
411
Palabras Del Cielo
Jimmy Edward
Promo
Unknaon
320
Cartas Marcadas
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
350
Te Amo Y Te Deseo
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
322
Popurri Tomas Mendez
Various
Encuentro Internacional Del Mariachi
Gobierno De Jalisco
1116
Inocente Pobre Amiga
Sparx
Los 15 Grandes 2016
El Baile Grande
416
Puno De Tierra
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
323
Bonita
August
Then & Now
Sound Garden
305
Una Estrellita
August
Then & Now
Sound Garden
249
Mi Inspiracion
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
326
El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
452
Back In The Day Club Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1004