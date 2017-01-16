Algo Nuevo January 15, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, January 15, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith Records

522

 

Se Lo Dejo A Dios

Canonazo

Canonazo

Deja Vu Music

316

 

No Me Amenaces

Ruben Ramos & the Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

311

 

Vuela Paloma

Marcos Orosco

Promo

OroMar

346

 

Si No Me Quieres No Me Martirices

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

329

 

Me Tiene Loca

Sparx

Los 15 Grandes 2016

El Baile Grande

258

 

Situaction Dificil

Grupo Sello

Promo

Unknown

341

 

281 CUmbia Slam

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

340

 

Quiero Entregarme A Ti

Yvonne Y Fuego

Promo

Revilla Production

327

 

Caminos Chuecos

Johnny Martinez Y Bravo

Promo

Unknown

340

 

Suavecito Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

402

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1513

 

Mucho Corazon

La Fuerza

Pura Fuerza

Maracas Music

417

 

Si Tu Supieras

Rumores

Tejano Swing

R Productions

351

 

You Don’t Know Me

La Fuerza

Pura Fuerza

Maracas Music

259

 

Rancheras Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1214

 

El Gallo Celoso

Sangre Joven

Fierce

SJ Records

321

 

Las Hijas De Don Simon

Sangre Joven

Fierce

SJ Records

348

 

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

442

La Madrugada Medley

New Variety Band

Last Call

GSM DIscos

455

 

Mi Tesoro

New Variety Band

Last Call

GSM DIscos

323

 

Ritmao De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

429

 

Corazon De Piedra

Avizo

The Power of Friends

Powerhouse

331

 

Lo Mucho Que Te Quiero

Latin Experss

Cruizin Chicano Blvd

Brown Line

411

 

Palabras Del Cielo

Jimmy Edward

Promo

Unknaon

320

 

Cartas Marcadas

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

350

 

Te Amo Y Te Deseo

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

322

 

Popurri Tomas Mendez

Various

Encuentro Internacional Del Mariachi

Gobierno De Jalisco

1116

 

Inocente Pobre Amiga

Sparx

Los 15 Grandes 2016

El Baile Grande

416

 

Puno De Tierra

Liberty Band

Life is Good

TMR

323

 

Bonita

August

Then & Now

Sound Garden

305

 

Una Estrellita

August

Then & Now

Sound Garden

249

 

Mi Inspiracion

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

326

 

El Mosquito

Sangre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

452

 

Back In The Day Club Mix

Various

Club Mix

Freddie

1004

