David Cornberg has the last word in “Coming into the Country”

The last person John McPhee talks to in his book Coming into the Country is a man who calls himself River Wind. At the time, River Wind was 32 years old, about to head down the Yukon in a 15 foot aluminum canoe to find a place to live. Forty years later, he goes by his given name, David Cornberg and spends most of the year in Fairbanks.

Cornberg says he went by River Wind at the time in an attempt to wipe away every trace of civilization as he began his adventure in the country. He says he met McPhee in Eagle after he went to see the postmaster, looking for maps.

