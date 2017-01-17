Scientist says vanishing clouds have lead to colder temperatures

Long forecast deep cold is sinking in across mainland Alaska. National Weather Service meteorologist Christopher Cox said clouds that have mitigated the arctic air’s full impact on the surface are dissipating.

”The clouds and the snow has warmed the lower portions of that very cold air mass and now that the clouds and snow are departing, we are going to radiate out and the surface temperatures are now going to become very chilly,” Cox said.

Cox said lows are forecast to begin dipping into the minus 40’s in the interior, with very little difference between temperatures in valleys and on hill tops.

”This cold air mass goes all the way up to about 15,000 feet,” Cox said.

Cox noted that some moderation is possible Thursday, as some clouds and light snow may again impact the eastern half of the state.