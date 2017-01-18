360 North and KTOO will provide a LIVE Gavel Alaska broadcast of Gov.
Bill Walker’s 2017 State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The multi-camera television and radio coverage from the state capitol
Bill Walker’s 2017 State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The multi-camera television and radio coverage from the state capitol
building in Juneau will begin at 7:00 p.m. The broadcast is expected to
last for approximately one hour. The broadcast will be hosted off screen by
KTOO and 360 North’s Jeremy Hsieh.