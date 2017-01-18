2017 State of the State Address

360 North and KTOO will provide a LIVE Gavel Alaska broadcast of Gov.
Bill Walker’s 2017 State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The multi-camera television and radio coverage from the state capitol
building in Juneau will begin at 7:00 p.m.  The broadcast is expected to
last for approximately one hour. The broadcast will be hosted off screen by
KTOO and 360 North’s Jeremy Hsieh.

 

Jeremy Hsieh is the news director at KTOO and 360 North in Juneau. He’s a podcast fiend who has worked in journalism since high school as a reporter, editor and television producer. He’s run Gavel Alaska for 360 North since 2011, and is big on using social media to summarize, unpack and demystify state politics and policymaking. Jeremy is an East Coast transplant who moved to Juneau in 2008. He’s into sleeping late, rock climbing, ultimate frisbee, video games and eating tasty things.

