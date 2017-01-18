360 North and KTOO will provide a LIVE Gavel Alaska broadcast of Gov.Bill Walker’s 2017 State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The multi-camera television and radio coverage from the state capitol

building in Juneau will begin at 7:00 p.m. The broadcast is expected to

last for approximately one hour. The broadcast will be hosted off screen by

KTOO and 360 North’s Jeremy Hsieh.