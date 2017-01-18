Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Newtok’s disaster declaration is denied

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

President Barack Obama today turned down a request from the western Alaska village of Newtok for a disaster declaration. Newtok applied for relief based on erosion and thawing permafrost that are expected to destroy the village within three years. It was a test of whether the nation’s disaster laws apply to these kinds of climate change impacts. The answer from the White House was — no.

Senate majority eyes $750M in budget cuts over three years

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The state Senate is generating ideas to make significant cuts to the state budget. They’d like to lock in lower spending levels into the future.

Ballot initiative to change Anchorage’s protections for LGBTQ community deemed illegal

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The petition to change Anchorage’s non-discrimination ordinance, which protects the civil rights of the LGBTQ community, will not move forward. A group of Anchorage residents submitted an application for the “Protect Our Privacy Initiative” in early January. On Wednesday, municipal attorney Bill Falsey said it was not legal because it addresses too many different subjects.

Alaska volcano erupts again, sends ash cloud to 31,000 feet

Associated Press

An Alaska volcano active since mid-December has erupted again. Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian lslands erupted at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday and sent up an ash cloud estimated at 31,000 feet.

2016 officially hottest year on record worldwide

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Many parts of Alaska are currently experiencing their coldest temperatures in years, but today researchers made it official: last year was the warmest year on record worldwide.

North Star School Board reconsiders banned sex ed websites

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

Websites previously banned by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board as resources for sex education, have been reinstated. On Jan. 17, the school board reversed itself after hearing from the public. Most of the objections centered on Planned Parenthood.

State sues federal land managers over predator hunting restrictions

Tim Bodony, KIYU – Galena

The State of Alaska has sued several federal land management agencies and top officials over a series of new predator hunting restrictions that went into effect over the past two years.

Culturally valuable yellow cedar on the decline

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Yellow cedar trees grow from the top of California, all the way to Alaska, and according to a recent study, the Southeast part of the state could be the hardest hit with yellow cedar’s decline, due to the planet heating up. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been petitioned to put yellow cedar on the endangered species list. The wood is commercially valuable. It’s culturally valuable, too.

Writer John McPhee was at ease in a canoe, Brad Snow was at ease with him

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Brad Snow and his girlfriend Lilly Allen were living on the Yukon River when writer John McPhee came through. Snow and McPhee spent four days together in a canoe.