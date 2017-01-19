Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Gov. Walker hits on same budget themes with new Legislature

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

In his annual State of the State Address on Wednesday, Gov. Bill Walker pushed a lot of the same ideas and proposals for solving the state’s budget crisis as last year.

State gasline corporation quietly opens office in Tokyo

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The state gasline corporation has opened a satellite office in Tokyo.

North Pole Rep. continues to press for OCS reform

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state ombudsman and a citizen review panel will address issues at the Office of Children’s Services or O.C.S. Alaska assistant attorney general Robert Henderson said the action announced Thursday, was the recommendation of a confidential grand jury investigation.

Governor Walker to attend Trump inauguration

Associated Press

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker plans to attend Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Young to have front-row seat as Trump takes oath

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

If you plan to watch Donald Trump get sworn in, look for Alaska Congressman Don Young on your screen. The Congressman said he’ll likely have a high-profile seat.

For US senators, it’s all in the question

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

U.S. senators take a variety of postures as they question cabinet nominees at confirmation hearings. Some interrogate. Some toss softballs. Many grandstand. Alaska’s two senators stuck to a few time-honored tactics as the engaged with nominees.

Southeast legislators hesitant to cut education funding

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Southeast Alaska lawmakers express skepticism that the Legislature should look to school funding to cut the state’s budget. In fact, some legislators would like to see spending increase in some education areas.

Man dies on snowmachine trip from Kotzebue to Fairbanks

Associated Press

A man who tried to drive a snowmobile from Kotzebue to Fairbanks was found dead near Selawik Hot Springs.

FAA investigates recent “laser attack” reports

Casey Marsh, KBBI – Homer

Recent police reports indicate aircraft on the Kenai Peninsula are being targeted by handheld lasers.

Asian tapeworm found in Alaskan salmon

Shahla Farzan, KBBI – Homer

Scientists recently announced they had found an Asian tapeworm species in pink salmon caught off the coast of the Kenai Peninsula.

Symphony of Seafood competition continues innovation

Aaron Bolton, KSTK – Wrangell

Would you eat salmon flavored ice cream or use salmon oil on your dog? A Southeast-based seafood competition aims to find out what innovations the Alaska seafood industry has when it comes to value-added products.