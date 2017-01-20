Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Governor Walker proposes pay freeze bill amid state deficit

Associated Press

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has proposed freezing his own salary, along with the salaries of the lieutenant governor, legislators and state department heads.

In throng on Capitol grounds, hundreds of Alaskans celebrate Trump

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Hundreds of Alaskans are in Washington, DC today to celebrate Donald Trump’s inauguration as president.

Kuskokwim and bogus mushers get welcome break from past years with snowy trail

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Friday, on the Kuskokwim River outside Bethel, nine mushers and their teams will dash under the start banner for the Bogus Creek 150. An hour and a half later, 20 more will follow over a trail twice as long in the 38th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.

Kokhanok teenager killed in ATV crash Thursday

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dilligham

Village grieving loss of Alex Nielsen, 17, who was killed after ATV struck a snow bank on Iliamna Lake. In a tragic coincidence, his father Niel was killed 11 years ago on the same day, January 19, 2006, in an ATV accident outside of Kokhanok.

Could ticketing the homeless help downtown Juneau?

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Local policymakers are considering giving police the power to ticket homeless people that sleep outside in downtown Juneau. A statewide count conducted a year ago found 50 people living without shelter in the community, and another 160 in shelters and transitional housing.

AK: Wintertime basketball in Kake

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Wintertime means a few things in rural Alaska. Dog mushing. Sub-zero temperatures. And basketball. Basketball is a cornerstone this time of the year in many villages, a gathering point for family members and fans to cheer on young players.

49 Voices: John Parsi of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from John Parsi in Anchorage. Parsi is an attorney and also moonlights as a member of various comedy troupes.