Organ Donation- A recipient’s story

On December 1st, 2016, Bill Atkinson was placed on A1 status, giving him the highest priority for receiving a new heart. 10 Days later, On December 11th, at 3:17 PM, 30 year old Anchorage resident, Jonathan Gilbert was pronounced Brain Dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Jonathan’s death, and his families loss meant that Bill and his family would be given the ultimate gift, the gift of life. Please join Host Prentiss Pemberton and his special guest, Heart recipient, Bill Atkinson as they discuss Bill’s difficult journey to finding a new heart and new hope.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUEST:

Bill Atkinson, Heart Transplant Patient

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 23, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 23, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

