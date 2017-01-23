Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Thousands march statewide in support of women’s rights far into the future

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On Jan. 21, Alaskans held local Women’s Marches across the state from Adak to Barrow to Homer to Ketchikan. An estimated 10,000 people participated statewide — far more than expected. For most, attending the march was an opportunity to stand up for women’s rights, indigenous rights, environmental protection and other social issues, but it was only the first step.

Activism as endurance test: Alaskans march on DC

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Thousands marched in Alaska the day after President Trump’s inauguration in display of resistance. But hundreds of Alaskans also flew across the country to participate in the Women’s March in Washington, DC. Estimates put it as one of the largest in the capital’s history.

Pete Kaiser wins third consecutive Kuskokwim 300

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

His was the team to beat and no-one could. Sunday morning for the third year in a row, Pete Kaiser won the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel at 10:37 a.m. to loud cheers from his hometown crowd. His leader Palmer brought home the nine-dog team, 28 minutes faster than last year.

Soldotna High School hockey captain suspended from play following racist tweets

Jenny Neyman, KBBI – Homer

A senior on the Soldotna High School hockey team was suspended from play over the weekend after posting racist comments on social media.

Civil asset forfeiture rule change debated in Juneau

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Lawmakers are seeking to prevent law enforcement from requiring those accused of crimes – and their family members or associates — to forfeit their property before they’re convicted.

St. Paul’s reindeer thrive without essential lichen

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

For a long time, scientists thought reindeer would be big losers in climate change, but the reindeer on St. Paul Island are challenging that theory.

Fairbanks finds police chief conducted other business on job

Associated Press

The Fairbanks mayor’s office says a former city police chief did have a conflict of interest that barred him from the job.

The lure of John McPhee’s “Coming into the Country,” 40 years later

Jennifer Pemberton, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

“Coming into the Country,” John McPhee’s book about Alaska, was published in 1977, introducing readers across the country to a wild place, less than 20 years into its statehood. The book quickly became a best-seller and is still popular with tourists and Alaska residents alike.